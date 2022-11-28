Northern Trust Corp Sells 531,473 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,623,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 531,473 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $881,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $82.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average is $84.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $197.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

