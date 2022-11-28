Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,313,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 343,918 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $946,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $87.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

