Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 506 Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 77.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,786,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Markel by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,964,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

Markel stock opened at $1,307.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,184.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,243.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.75 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.