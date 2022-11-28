Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,901,638 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 532,625 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $833,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $48,301,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,792,000 after buying an additional 274,310 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $164.65 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.82 and its 200-day moving average is $159.75. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

