LPL Financial LLC Purchases 75,607 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,142 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,607 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $106,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,569 shares of company stock worth $1,257,019 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

QCOM opened at $123.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

