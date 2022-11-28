Natixis Invests $29.55 Million in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 604,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,548,000. Natixis owned 0.62% of DT Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.8 %

DTM opened at $59.81 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.73 million. Analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.