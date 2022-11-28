Spell Token (SPELL) Market Cap Reaches $65.25 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $65.25 million and $9.54 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.97 or 0.07581053 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00488036 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,805.01 or 0.29688716 BTC.

Spell Token Token Profile

Spell Token was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

