Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Hits $64.19 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00002026 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $64.19 million and approximately $74,886.26 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00243658 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00090569 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00057802 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,726,311 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

