Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 583.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 516,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,353 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $30,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,287,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,102,000 after purchasing an additional 321,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $56.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.51. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LNT. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Argus increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

