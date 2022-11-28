Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,510 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.05% of Equinix worth $31,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $669.55 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $586.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $635.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492 shares of company stock worth $313,723. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.18.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

