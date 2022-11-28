Chainlink (LINK) Market Cap Reaches $3.48 Billion

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and $371.53 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for $6.86 or 0.00042165 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.97 or 0.07581053 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00488036 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,805.01 or 0.29688716 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

