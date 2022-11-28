Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.86 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $591,767.16 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,266.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00444788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00117758 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00835708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.00672880 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00254564 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

