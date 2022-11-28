CI Investments Inc. Sells 729,857 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 729,857 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $115.94 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $117.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

