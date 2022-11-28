Seeyond Increases Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Seeyond lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 569,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,060,000 after acquiring an additional 579,519 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 43.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 221,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,429,000 after acquiring an additional 66,992 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 37.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 12.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Trading Up 1.3 %

EFX stock opened at $200.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.00 and its 200 day moving average is $188.41. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

