B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $31.04 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.
