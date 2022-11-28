B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in NiSource were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 428.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $27.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About NiSource

NI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.