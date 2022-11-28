Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $2.19 on Top Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00013527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $36.63 million and approximately $906,438.59 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006157 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001282 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,718,736 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.22205991 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $924,575.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

