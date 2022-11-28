Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Lowered to $105.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.51% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.76.
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
