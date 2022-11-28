Seeyond Reduces Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Seeyond cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $161.46 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

