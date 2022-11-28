Safe (SAFE) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $169.87 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.15 or 0.00050331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00118811 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00224494 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00059690 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.29904321 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SAFEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.