Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0025

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 28th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $131.25 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,200.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00444428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00116947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00833352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00669847 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00242529 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,587,562,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

