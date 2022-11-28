Quantfury Token (QTF) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $29,061.65

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $87.22 million and $29,061.65 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.72 or 0.00053847 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.71175837 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,029.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

