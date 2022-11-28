Steem Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.68 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 28th. Steem has a market cap of $67.56 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001056 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,200.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000586 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00444428 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023593 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00116947 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00833352 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00669847 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006157 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00242529 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
