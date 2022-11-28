DeepBrain Chain Price Tops $0.0005 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $114,139.69 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is dbc.team.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

