Verge One Day Volume Reaches $3.50 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Verge has a market cap of $42.18 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,200.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00444428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00116947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00833352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00669847 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00242529 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,471,638 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

