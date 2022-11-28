Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Overweight

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATVI. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $73.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.59. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,682,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

