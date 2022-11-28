Zcash Hits Market Capitalization of $623.46 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $39.46 or 0.00243614 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $623.46 million and $34.62 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00088734 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00057500 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,799,419 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.