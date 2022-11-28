Sourceless (STR) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $169.00 million and approximately $266.06 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,200.20 or 1.00012954 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010619 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00040190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00022253 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00236796 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00804704 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.