GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond lessened its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.95.

In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,993.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at $586,993.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,623 shares of company stock valued at $565,393. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

