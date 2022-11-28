Lisk Price Tops $0.78 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00004843 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $110.70 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00025280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000326 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005975 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002159 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005470 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,105,316 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

