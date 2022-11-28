Wanchain (WAN) Reaches One Day Volume of $608,740.33

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $28.04 million and $608,740.33 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00075945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00059851 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023932 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

