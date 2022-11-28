Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 82.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $113.75 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

