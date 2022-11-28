U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 700 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MOS opened at $51.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.58. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

