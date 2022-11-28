Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.0857 on Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $85.66 million and $1.01 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.95 or 0.01834130 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012861 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00031212 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00040632 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.00 or 0.01723242 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001375 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

