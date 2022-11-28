Seeyond Lowers Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI opened at $33.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

