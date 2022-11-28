Seeyond Sells 215 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Seeyond reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 49.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,126,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,281. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.32.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $135.76 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.72.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

