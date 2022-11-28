Seeyond Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Seeyond reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in NIKE by 25.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,808 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 56.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,934 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.5% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $105.96 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.03. The stock has a market cap of $166.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

