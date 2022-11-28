Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,457.45 (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,150.66 or 0.07093900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $33.75 million and approximately $2,457.45 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.51 or 0.07501517 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00485792 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,783.92 or 0.29548147 BTC.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

