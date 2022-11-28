Bondly (BONDLY) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.95 Million

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Bondly has a total market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $60,968.02 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.51 or 0.07501517 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00485792 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,783.92 or 0.29548147 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

