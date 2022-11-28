Seeyond Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Seeyond raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,923 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE RF opened at $22.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

