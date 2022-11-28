Seeyond Raises Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in MSCI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in MSCI by 59.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in MSCI by 11.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.11.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $512.26 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $649.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $449.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.95.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.22%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

