Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $9.31 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 28th. Horizen has a total market cap of $121.90 million and $6.35 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $9.31 or 0.00057500 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00243614 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00088734 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,088,344 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

