Seeyond Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,286,000 after purchasing an additional 142,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $83.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

