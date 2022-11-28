Seeyond Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Seeyond increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,782 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $58.41 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

