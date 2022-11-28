Badger DAO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.17 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00015793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $32.08 million and $11.17 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

