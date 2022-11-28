The Graph Market Cap Hits $419.32 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $419.32 million and approximately $34.89 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.51 or 0.07501517 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00485792 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,783.92 or 0.29548147 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

