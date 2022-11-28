Adshares Reaches Market Cap of $45.74 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00008534 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $45.74 million and approximately $462,733.28 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00025280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005975 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002159 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000750 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,224 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

