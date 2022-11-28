Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $82.03 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,200.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00444428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00116947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00833352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00669847 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00242529 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

