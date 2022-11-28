Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teradata to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

Teradata Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TDC opened at $33.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

