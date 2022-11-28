Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 10,353 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

Voya Financial stock opened at $65.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.36%.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

